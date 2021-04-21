DISH posts revenue of $4.45B, dip in pay-TV and wireless subscribers

DISH Network reported revenue totaling $4.45 billion for the quarter ending December 31, 2021, compared to $4.56 billion for the corresponding period in 2020.
Net income attributable to DISH Network totaled $552 million for the fourth quarter 2021, compared to $733 million from the year-ago quarter. Diluted earnings per share were $0.87 for the fourth quarter, compared to $1.24 per share during the same period in 2020.
Some highlights:
- Net pay-TV subscribers decreased approximately 273,000 in the fourth quarter, compared to a decrease of approximately 133,000 in the year-ago quarter.
- The company closed the quarter with 10.71 million pay-TV subscribers, including 8.22 million DISH TV subscribers and 2.49 million SLING TV subscribers.
- Retail wireless net subscribers decreased by approximately 245,000 in the fourth quarter, compared to a net decrease of 363,000 in the year-ago quarter.
- The company closed the quarter with 8.55 million retail wireless subscribers.
- Wireless CapEx for 2022 is expected to be $2.5 billion, compared to $1.0 billion for 2021.