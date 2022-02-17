Deutsche Telekom updates its logo

Deutsche Telekom is introducing a new, more compact group logo and making the T more the focus of communications.

Deutsche Telekom said it plans to use the new Group logo in future at all national companies that act under the T brand. In addition, magenta, the corporate color, will remain a distinguishing feature.

“Our global market approach is a key pillar of our international digital and sustainable corporate strategy,” said Ulrich Klenke, Chief Brand Officer at Deutsche Telekom. “One purpose, one brand architecture, one logo, one claim, and one brand design – with our global brand strategy, we want to make our development to the ‘leading digital telco’ perceptible to everyone.”