Dell'Oro: Access equipment sales from 2021 to 2026

Sales of PON equipment for fiber to the home deployments, cable broadband access equipment, and fixed wireless CPE will all increase from 2021 to 2026, as service providers look to expand both the reach and rate of their fixed broadband services, according to a newly published report from Dell'Oro Group.

"Between national broadband plans, public subsidization, and private equity, spending on broadband infrastructure will see sustained growth through 2024, and will remain strong through 2026," said Jeff Heynen, Vice President at Dell'Oro Group. "Competition for broadband subscribers is heating up everywhere, fueling the need for operators to invest heavily in their access networks," added Heynen.

Additional highlights from the Broadband Access 5-Year Forecast Report:

PON equipment revenue is expected to grow from $8.3 B in 2021 to $9.8 B in 2026, driven largely by XGS-PON deployments in North America, EMEA, and CALA.

Revenue for Fixed Wireless CPE is expected to reach $2.8 B by 2026, led by shipments of 5G sub-6GHz and 5G Millimeter Wave units.

Revenue for Cable Distributed Access Equipment (Virtual CCAP, Remote PHY Devices, and Remote MACPHY Devices) is expected to reach nearly $900 M by 2024, as operators ramp their DOCSIS 4.0 deployments.

https://www.delloro.com/news/cumulative-spending-on-pon-cable-broadband-equipment-and-fixed-wireless-cpe-to-reach-95-b-between-2021-and-2026/