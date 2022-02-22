Dell advances its open telecom solutions

Dell Technologies is introducing new telecommunications solutions and services to bolster the open telecom ecosystem and help communications service providers (CSPs) migrate to open, cloud-native networks. The announcement centers on its Dell Telecom Cloud Foundation, Dell Open RAN Accelerator and new telecom solutions and lab capabilities.

Dell Telecom Multi-Cloud Foundation is a turnkey, end-to-end network infrastructure solution that includes Dell hardware, Dell Bare Metal Orchestrator management software and choice of integrated telecom cloud software platforms, including Red Hat, VMware and Wind River. Dell is adding new Dell Bare Metal Orchestrator Modules to its software, giving CSPs the ability to deploy and lifecycle manage the entire cloud foundation stack. This provides a scalable cloud foundation spanning core, edge and RAN for their open hardware and software environment.

Dell Open RAN Accelerator Card - this solution, which was developed in partnership with Marvell, is a new in-line 5G Layer 1 processing card for vRAN and Open RAN solutions. Designed for Dell PowerEdge and other x86-based servers, the PCIe accelerator card brings the same Marvell OCTEON Fusion technology and performance of today's leading 5G radio networks to the Open RAN ecosystem.

“Marvell is delighted to partner with Dell Technologies to enable an open, virtualized 5G RAN architecture that delivers advanced features and performance built on our proven OCTEON® Fusion platform,” said Raj Singh, executive vice president, Processors Business Unit at Marvell. “The new Dell Open RAN Accelerator Card is an innovative no-compromise, cloud-native, inline, Open RAN Layer 1 acceleration solution that addresses the shortcomings of existing vRAN alternatives.”

Dell also highlighted new telecom solutions for edge and core.

Dell Validated Design for Services Edge 1.2 brings together edge compute resources with private wireless connectivity, enabling the ease of deployment, scalable operations and security capabilities required for large numbers of edge locations. The open standards-based design now supports Airspan 5G RAN for a fast deployment of enterprise private 5G networks.

Dell Validated Design for the 5G Core with Oracle and VMware gives CSPs the choice to build a robust, scalable 5G core on industry standard infrastructure, in a more secure and reliable way. The solution can help reduce the time needed to design, test and integrate network components from multiple partners.

Dell ProDeploy for NFVI - a service that combines Dell factory integration and field deployment options to flexibly build the optimal NFV infrastructure specific to each customer’s network. The service integrates compute, networking and telecom cloud software platforms, helping CSPs deploy workloads faster and at scale, saving them time and cost.







