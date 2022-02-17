Cox eyes multibillion-dollar annual infrastructure investment

Cox Communications, which serves nearly seven million homes and businesses across 18 states, said it will make a multibillion-dollar annual infrastructure investment over the next several years to build a 10-Gigabit capable, fiber-based network. Building upon its longstanding efforts to bridge the digital divide, Cox is committing more than $400M over the next three years to expand its footprint to reach underserved and rural communities.

The cable operator said expanded fiber to the premise combined with enhancements to cable's broadband DOCSIS 4.0 technology will enable it to deliver multi-Gigabit symmetrical speeds in the coming years to both residential and business customers to support a growing host of high bandwidth applications.

"Connectivity is at the heart of everything we do. With new applications of technology from virtual reality classrooms to autonomous vehicles to the metaverse, people will require increased bandwidth to power their digital futures," said Mark Greatrex, president of Cox Communications. "Included in this investment is our commitment to bring robust and reliable services to underserved communities and to be the internet provider customers count on to make those valuable connections a reality."

In the last 10 years, Cox has invested more than $19 billion in network and product upgrades.

https://newsroom.cox.com/2022-02-17-Cox-Network-Transformation-to-Power-Next-Generation-of-Internet-Users