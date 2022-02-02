CommScope joins Meta's Evenstar program for O-RAN

CommScope is joining Meta Connectivity's Evenstar program to help accelerate the adoption of Open RAN by developing open reference designs.

CommScope said tis collaboration will focus on developing a Massive MIMO (mMIMO) reference design based on O-RAN Alliance interoperability specifications. Massive MIMO substantially increases spectral efficiency to deliver more network capacity and wider coverage. The two organizations will cooperate on high-level architectural requirements, open standardized antenna and radio interfaces, and best practice calibration designs.

The mMIMO reference design will provide operators with the option to further disaggregate the filter/antenna elements from the radio unit, supporting flexibility and delivering implementation options to the market.

Meta Connectivity is working with control unit and distribution unit software vendors who will manage interoperability testing, while CommScope will support Over-the-Air (OTA) testing and characterization of the antenna within a laboratory environment.

“We are excited to have CommScope’s expertise in innovative antenna interfaces as part of our Evenstar program,” said Jaydeep Ranade, Director of Wireless Engineering at Meta Connectivity. “This collaboration will help facilitate an ecosystem of high-quality connectivity – something that becomes more important every day as we move to an increasingly digitally connected world.”

“CommScope is thrilled to be joining Meta Connectivity’s global Evenstar ecosystem,” said Farid Firouzbakht, senior vice president of Outdoor Wireless Networks, CommScope. “Open RAN is gaining momentum in the marketplace and mMIMO 5G deployments will require cooperation and collaboration between vendors based on competitive reference models.”

http://www.commscope.com