Cloudflare acquires Vectrix for API-driven CASB

Cloudflare has acquired Vectrix, a company that provides an API-driven cloud access security broker (CASB) for SaaS applications. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Cloudflare said the Vectrix CASB will enhance his own existing Zero Trust platform, by enabling security teams to scan third-party tools–including Google Workspace, GitHub, and AWS–to detect and mitigate issues such as inappropriate file sharing and user permission misconfigurations.

“Tens of thousands of organizations rely on Cloudflare One’s Zero Trust platform to keep their teams and data secure,” said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare. “Cloudflare’s global network blocks attempts to compromise data at multiple levels while accelerating traffic to the Internet. We’re excited to welcome the Vectrix team to Cloudflare to help deliver the fastest, most secure, and robust Zero Trust platform for the enterprise.”

“Everyone uses SaaS applications, from sending emails to managing HR, but simply ticking the wrong box can leave a business’s critical data exposed,” said Corey Mahan, co-founder and CEO of Vectrix. “By combining Vectrix's API first approach with the scale of Cloudflare’s Zero Trust platform we’re able to give customers an easy and simple way to control how data from those applications are shared.”





“We had a most excellent 2021, capping off the year with fourth quarter revenue growth up 54% year-over-year. The full year represented a 52% year-over-year increase in revenue growth and a 71% year-over-year increase in large customer growth. It was also the fifth straight year we achieved 50 percent, or greater, compounded growth,” said Matthew Prince, co- founder & CEO of Cloudflare.





Separately, Cloudflare reported fourth quarter revenue of $193.6 million, representing an increase of 54% year-over-year; fiscal year 2021 revenue totaled $656.4 million, representing an increase of 52% year-over-year. GAAP gross profit was $151.1 million or 78.0% gross margin, compared to $96.9 million or 76.9%, in the fourth quarter of 2020.