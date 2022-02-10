Cloudflare acquires Vectrix for API-driven CASB

Cloudflare has acquired Vectrix, a company that provides an API-driven cloud access security broker (CASB) for SaaS applications. Financial terms were not disclosed.
“Tens of thousands of organizations rely on Cloudflare One’s Zero Trust platform to keep their teams and data secure,” said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare. “Cloudflare’s global network blocks attempts to compromise data at multiple levels while accelerating traffic to the Internet. We’re excited to welcome the Vectrix team to Cloudflare to help deliver the fastest, most secure, and robust Zero Trust platform for the enterprise.”
“Everyone uses SaaS applications, from sending emails to managing HR, but simply ticking the wrong box can leave a business’s critical data exposed,” said Corey Mahan, co-founder and CEO of Vectrix. “By combining Vectrix's API first approach with the scale of Cloudflare’s Zero Trust platform we’re able to give customers an easy and simple way to control how data from those applications are shared.”Separately, Cloudflare reported fourth quarter revenue of $193.6 million, representing an increase of 54% year-over-year; fiscal year 2021 revenue totaled $656.4 million, representing an increase of 52% year-over-year. GAAP gross profit was $151.1 million or 78.0% gross margin, compared to $96.9 million or 76.9%, in the fourth quarter of 2020.