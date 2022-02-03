Cisco unveils Wi-Fi 6E APs, Private 5G, Catalyst campus switches

Cisco announced a set of new wireless networking and access innovations designed to power hybrid work, including the following:

Wi-Fi 6E (Catalyst 9136 and Meraki MR57) products designed for hybrid business environments requiring capacity that exceeds gigabit performance.

Cisco Private 5G: a managed service delivered with global service provider and technology partners, including NTT and Logicalis as the first two announced partners. Cisco will provide a full-stack solution capable of scaling to 400 million users. he cloud management leverages the Cisco IoT Control Center.

Catalyst 9000X Switches: New Catalyst 9000X models extend the switching family and deliver the backbone that provides the speed, bandwidth capacity, and scale needed to support 100G/400G network access for transitions to hybrid work in the campus and extending the branch with zero trust security and power efficiency.

Introduction of Cisco Silicon One to the Catalyst Switching Portfolio: Cisco Silicon One, originally deployed in web scale and service provider networks, continues to prove its capabilities and programming flexibility to support networking innovation across enterprise networks. The new Catalyst 9500X and 9600X Series switches are powered by the Cisco Silicon One Q200.





“Hybrid work doesn’t work without the network,” said Todd Nightingale, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Enterprise Networking and Cloud, Cisco. “The capabilities of the network empower the capabilities of the workforce. These launches, powered by Silicon One, make hybrid work possible with unprecedented power, reliability, and most importantly, the agility needed to continue to adapt and change with our teams.”

