Cisco enhances IoT Control Center subscription service for operators

Cisco is rolling out advancements to its internet of things (IoT) portfolio for service provider customers.

Cisco IoT Control Center, which is delivered as a subscription service, now offers a new simplified and secure connectivity management package purpose-built for lower complexity IoT devices. Cisco IoT Control Center manages nearly 200 million devices today, across all licensed cellular networks (LPWAN/4G/5G).

Cisco says its new offer reduces connectivity management complexity and costs, enabling service providers to drive new revenue streams and capitalize on new Mass IoT market opportunities.

"We strive to help our service provider customers enable new services and business outcomes for Mass IoT to simplify data collection from millions of devices," said Masum Mir, Vice President and General Manager, Cable, Mobile and IoT, Cisco. "With these enhancements to Cisco IoT Control Center, our customers can expand into the LPWAN market using a proven platform to help a broad range of growing industries realize what the future of mobile IoT can do to transform their business."