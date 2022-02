China Telecom and Huawei have jointly completed the lab verification of a 200G+ transmission system over 3600 km without electrical regeneration.

Huawei's optical-electrical transmission solution is based on its Flexgrid Blade OXC. It features Super 200G+ based on channel-matched shaping (CMS), special pluggable erbium-doped fiber amplifiers (EDFAs) with ultra-wide gain spectrum, Super C+L band ready Raman amplifiers, and liquid crystal on silicon (LCoS) supporting flexible slicing and ultra-low filter penalty.

https://www.chinatelecom-h.com/