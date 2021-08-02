Ceragon releases Disaggregated Cell Site Gateway (DCSG)

Ceragon Networks announced generally availability of its IP-50FX Disaggregated Cell Site Gateway (DCSG) solution, which integrates a cell site router and a radio indoor unit.

The IP-50FX integrates Ceragon's DCSG hardware platform with an advanced network operating system (NOS) software by IP Infusion and Ceragon's own Radio-Aware Open Networking (RAON) software. With RAON the cell site gateway acts as a virtual IDU, with a single IP address offering centralized management capabilities for all connected outdoor radios for easier configuration and monitoring of the entire cluster.

The IP-50FX is now listed on Telecom Infra Project's TIP Exchange.

Diego Marí Moretón, Meta Connectivity Technologies & Ecosystems Manager and Lead of the TIP Open Optical Packet Transport project group commented: "TIP has assessed and fostered a DCSG ecosystem, working with a shortlist of selected software and hardware vendors. Ceragon's IP-50FX solution met all rigorous requirements defined by the DCSG subgroup, and I am excited to report it has been awarded TIP's Requirements Compliant Ribbon for SW and HW. I look forward to continuing our collaboration with Ceragon on open networking innovation projects."

Doron Arazi, Ceragon Networks CEO commented: "I am really excited that Ceragon is entering into a new domain of Disaggregated Cell Site Gateways, which holds growth potential for the company. The release of this unique DCSG solution is sure to impact the market by providing a better solution for cell sites at a much lower cost. It eliminates vendor lock-in to support true open networking and brings together the best of two worlds in 5G mobile networking – Routing and Wireless Transport. The business impact for mobile operators and private networks is significant, as it gives them the flexibility to respond quickly to rising capacity demands and makes it significantly easier for them to upgrade and add new services."

