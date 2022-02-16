AWS to build dozens of Local Zones around the world

Amazon Web Services plans to build AWS Local Zones in dozens of metropolitan areas around the world to support edge services.

The company has already completed its first 16 AWS Local Zones in the U.S. and over the next 2 years plans to launch new AWS Local Zones in 32 new metropolitan areas in 26 countries: Amsterdam, Athens, Auckland, Bangkok, Bengaluru, Berlin, Bogotá, Brisbane, Brussels, Buenos Aires, Chennai, Copenhagen, Delhi, Hanoi, Helsinki, Johannesburg, Kolkata, Lima, Lisbon, Manila, Munich, Nairobi, Oslo, Perth, Prague, Querétaro, Rio de Janeiro, Santiago, Toronto, Vancouver, Vienna, and Warsaw.

AWS Local Zones provide the infrastructure for delivering compute, storage, database, and other AWS services at the edge of the cloud while ensuring single-digit millisecond latency by being closer to end users than regional cloud on-premises data centers. AWS Local Zones allow customers to use core AWS services locally while seamlessly connecting to the rest of their workloads running in AWS Regions with the same elasticity, pay-as-you-go model, application programming interfaces (APIs), and toolsets.

AWS said it has thousands of customers for its AWS Local Zones, including Netflix, Couchbase, Supercell, and FOX Corporation.

“The edge of the cloud is expanding and is now becoming available virtually everywhere,” said Prasad Kalyanaraman, Vice President of Infrastructure Services at AWS. “Thousands of AWS customers using U.S.-based AWS Local Zones are able to optimize low-latency applications designed specifically for their industries and the use cases of their customers. With the success of our first Local Zones in 16 U.S. cities, we are expanding to more locations for our customers around the world who have asked for these same capabilities to push the edge of cloud services to new places. AWS Local Zones will now be available in over 30 new locations globally, providing customers with a powerful new capability to leverage cloud services within a few milliseconds of hundreds of millions of end users around the world.”

