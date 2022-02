AT&T confirmed two virtual power purchase agreements for approximately 80 MW and 75 MW from Vitol to support new solar projects in Maryland and Pennslyvania. The projects are expected to be fully operational in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

AT&T said these new deals with Vitol bring its total renewable portfolio to more than 1.7 gigawatts of capacity. AT&T previously purchased 500 megawatts of solar power in Texas in 2019.

https://about.att.com/story/2022/commitment-to-sourcing-renewable-energy.html