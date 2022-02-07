Aryaka adds to its exec team

Aryaka announced three executive appointments:

Dennis Monner, currently Aryaka's Managing Director and former CEO of Secucloud, has been promoted to the newly created role of Chief Commercial Officer. Renuka Nadkarni will served in the newly created role of Chief Product Officer. Renuka comes from F5 where she was the CTO and product leader for F5's security portfolio.

DeAndra Jean-Louis has been appointed Chief Customer Officer. She comes from Palo Alto Networks where she was Vice President of Customer Success.

All three executives will report directly to CEO Matt Carter.

“The next step in Aryaka’s journey is to build upon our founding principles of innovation,” said Matt Carter. “To achieve our next milestone, we will need to be laser focused on building the most technically advanced products and services that exceed customer demands. Today’s announcement will allow us to execute faster, collaborate more readily cross-functionally, prioritize resources, align around a common set of metrics and above all, move forward united as one team with a higher-purpose mission and vision for the company.”