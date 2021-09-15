Arrcus awarded 10th networking patent for Segment Routing

Privately-held Arrcus, which offers hyperscale networking software for core-to-edge infrastructure, announced continuing momentum and strong business growth, closing 2021 with a tripling of its year-over-year bookings from 2020 to 2021.
Arrcus also announced its 10th US patent in the area of hyperscale networking, this one for speeding up Segment ID allocation – a critical factor in accelerating internet traffic and content delivery over the web. Segment Routing (SRv6) protocol is getting increasingly popular as telecom carriers look to connect their 5G networks to the IP infrastructure. The distributed allocation of SRv6 Segment IDs helps eliminate latencies and complexities involved in the creation and maintenance of these IDs. This patent adds to others awarded to Arrcus for routing optimization covering topics such as virtualized routing, computational offload, and loop conflict avoidance.
“I am delighted to see us steadily beat our business as well as innovation goals at Arrcus. We are ‘right place, right time’ at the beginning of a massive networking refresh,” said Shekar Ayyar, CEO and Chairman at Arrcus. “As the demand for new network services grows among service providers and enterprises, customers are increasingly opting for the flexibility, security, and economics of Arrcus networking.”
“Arrcus’s ACE platform delivers a network architecture designed for open integration that is secure, scalable and delivers the best routing and switching performance. Our innovative Segment Routing capabilities enable fast rerouting of traffic, helping avoid transient congestion and increase network reliability,” said Keyur Patel, founder, and CTO at Arrcus. “With this, cloud and 5G networks can differentiate the way they deliver applications with unmatched simplicity and scalability.”