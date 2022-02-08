Arm Appoints Rene Haas as CEO

Arm appointed Rene Haas as chief executive officer and member of the board of directors, replacing Simon Segars, who has stepped down as chief executive officer and member of the board of directors after 30 years with the company.

Haas has served as president of the Arm IP Products Group (IPG) since 2017. Under his leadership, IPG increased investment in the industry’s largest software developer ecosystem as well as products for growth markets such as infrastructure and automotive. These investments have resulted in new entrants to the Arm ecosystem including Alibaba, Ampere, AWS, Bosch, Denso, Mobileye and Telechips, and have the company on track to achieve record royalty revenue, licensing revenue and profits in the current financial year.

“It is an honor to lead the world’s most influential technology company at a time when Arm’s market opportunity has never been greater,” said Mr. Haas. “As the innovators of the industry’s most pervasive compute architecture, Arm changed lives around the globe by delivering the technology at the heart of the smartphone revolution. We are now uniquely positioned to address the diverse demands of AI, cloud, IoT, automotive and the Metaverse. And with the uncertainty of the past several months behind us, we are emboldened by a renewed energy to move into a growth strategy and change lives around the world―again.”

Mr. Segars stated, “Arm has defined my working life, and I am very thankful for being given the opportunity to grow from graduate engineer to CEO. I’m very bullish on Arm’s future success under Rene’s leadership and can’t think of anyone better to lead the company through its next chapter.”



