Arista posts revenue of $824 million, up 27% yoy

Arista Networks reported Q4 2021 revenue of $824.5 million, an increase of 10.1% compared to the third quarter of 2021, and an increase of 27.1% from the fourth quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP gross margin was 64.3%. Non-GAAP net income was $262.4 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $197.7 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2020.

“I am delighted with Arista's record 2021 milestones in innovation, diversified customer momentum and earnings. We have executed well to establish Arista among the fastest growing networking companies in this decade," stated Jayshree Ullal, President and CEO of Arista Networks.

Commenting on the company's financial results, Ita Brennan, Arista’s CFO said, “The Arista team has shown great resilience and flexibility throughout 2021, maintaining operational excellence in the face of industry-wide challenges and delivering our first billion-dollar cash flow year.”









