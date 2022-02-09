Arelion brings 800G capacity to 1623 Farnam data center in Omaha

Arelion, the newly rebranded Telia Carrier, has upgraded its network capacity and capabilities at 1623 Farnam's interconnected edge data center in Omaha, Nebraska.

The network expansion also enables access to Arelion's new multi-terabit optical fiber route, which delivers high-capacity bandwidth from Chicago to Denver and leverages Infinera's ICE6 800G coherent transponder technology.

The new route utilizes transponder systems with coherent lasers and detectors capable of transmitting 800G waves across the system, which can be broken down into smaller bandwidth interfaces such as 400G, 100G, and 10G according to customer capacity requirements.

1623 Farnam said its robust connectivity ecosystem, strategically centralized location in Omaha, and an array of trusted data center services, helps tenants in the data center utilize the latest technologies with competitive commercial costs and a greater availability by avoiding supply chain challenges using multiple supplier options on the open line system.

"Customers that are looking to digitally transform need ample network capacity for their applications and systems to thrive — and it's clear we have a tremendous amount of capacity in Omaha. At 1623 Farnam, we're proud to offer access to Arelion's leading global backbone," comments Todd Cushing, President, for 1623 Farnam. "Many vendors are dealing with 25-30 week lead times, and people don't have that kind of time anymore. We have the capacity available and ready to go. As an edge expert and a connectivity connoisseur, we're glad that we can continue to improve our ecosystem with wonderful partners and tenants, creating a rising tide that lifts all boats."

