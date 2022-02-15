Aeris enhances its Intelligent IoT network

Aeris, a global IoT solutions provider currently connecting some 15 million devices, unveiled the the next generation of its Intelligent IoT Network featuring Machine Learning and AI-based capabilities that extends shared intelligence across infrastructure, applications, and services.

New capabilities include an Intelligent Security Center that provides built-in visibility and analytics to help clients accurately prevent, detect, and respond to potential malicious activities. Aeris said its Intelligent Security Center enables cellular IoT solution providers to transition from a reactive security approach to a proactive security plan. Its solution provides tools to detect and prevent potential security breaches and reduce the corresponding response time from months to minutes.

“Today, our company is leveraging decades of vision and experience to help customers realize the remarkable potential of their connected IoT devices by providing access to the most intelligent and secure IoT Network in the market,” said Marc Jones, Chairman and CEO of Aeris. “The Aeris Intelligent IoT Network is the only dynamic cellular IoT network designed from the ground up with intelligence at its core, offering unmatched network security, operational efficiencies and the flexibility to build, launch, and scale complex IoT deployments across the world.”

http://www.aeris.com/IntelligentIoT