ADVA FSP 3000 carries 400G over 10,000 km for FUNET and SUNET

CSC – IT Center for Science, which operates the Finnish University and Research Network (FUNET) and the Swedish University Computer Network (SUNET), transmitted data at 400 Gbit/s over more than 10,000km using the ADVA FSP 3000 TeraFlex CoreChannel.

The industry-first long-distance demo was conducted over a live flexgrid network, including both ROADMs and RAMAN amplifiers. Covering FUNET in Finland and Sweden’s SUNET network, the trial crossed international borders and achieved a reach of more than 10,000km. The trial solution used two 200Gbit/s streams to achieve 400Gbit/s data transport in a 200GHz window while delivering the highest levels of performance. It was built on ADVA FSP 3000 optical transport technology, which provides a truly open line system fully ready for open spectrum services. Other recent field trials conducted by FUNET using ADVA FSP 3000 TeraFlex technology include an industry-first demo of 800Gbit/s over a 2280km network and a successful trial of two 200Gbit/s streams in the 150GHz band able to transmit 400GbE services over more than 7,000km.

“Our multi-domain field trial with the ADVA FSP 3000 TeraFlex CoreChannel terminal evaluated flexibility and the terminal’s capabilities to adapt to use cases where ultra-long-haul 400GbE services are needed. The results that were achieved – trans-oceanic reach over terrestrial systems – were far beyond our expectations and typical real-life service requirements,” said Jani Myyry, senior network specialist at FUNET. “Nordic research and education networks are shifting towards a federated next-generation model where optical spectrum resources are shared within the region. We have already built multiple programmable cross-border interconnection links between the FUNET and SUNET ADVA open line systems to exchange spectrum transparently. The trial utilized these interconnection links and the FUNET and SUNET network footprint to create the extremely transparent optical routes used during the tests.”

