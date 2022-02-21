ADVA FSP 3000 carries 400G over 10,000 km for FUNET and SUNET

CSC – IT Center for Science, which operates the Finnish University and Research Network (FUNET) and the Swedish University Computer Network (SUNET), transmitted data at 400 Gbit/s over more than 10,000km using the ADVA FSP 3000 TeraFlex CoreChannel.
“Our multi-domain field trial with the ADVA FSP 3000 TeraFlex CoreChannel terminal evaluated flexibility and the terminal’s capabilities to adapt to use cases where ultra-long-haul 400GbE services are needed. The results that were achieved – trans-oceanic reach over terrestrial systems – were far beyond our expectations and typical real-life service requirements,” said Jani Myyry, senior network specialist at FUNET. “Nordic research and education networks are shifting towards a federated next-generation model where optical spectrum resources are shared within the region. We have already built multiple programmable cross-border interconnection links between the FUNET and SUNET ADVA open line systems to exchange spectrum transparently. The trial utilized these interconnection links and the FUNET and SUNET network footprint to create the extremely transparent optical routes used during the tests.”
http:/www.adva.com