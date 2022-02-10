ADVA builds a software simulator for virtual end-to-end network testing

ADVA launched a softare tool that enables optical network operators to accurately and reliably evaluate network growth strategies and verify interworking with umbrella management systems in a safe virtual test environment.

ADVA said its Ensemble Simulator precisely mirrors production networks for risk-free testing, training and development. Multiple users can work independently in a virtual sandbox to evaluate configurations, verify APIs and simulate what-if scenarios.





“As communication networks become more complex and software-defined networking (SDN) changes the way they’re managed, engineers are relying more and more on automated applications to design, deploy and operate their infrastructure. But the need to evaluate configurations and device integration creates a major challenge. Our Ensemble Simulator is the answer. It offers a way to simply and affordably spin up test environments on a virtual machine that perfectly mirrors real networks,” said Christoph Glingener, CTO of ADVA. “Now that operators have a fast and risk-free way to model network evolution, they can explore the impact of extensions and upgrades before any changes are made to their production networks.”

https://www.adva.com/en/newsroom/press-releases/20220210-adva-launches-ensemble-simulator-for-virtual-end-to-end-network-testing