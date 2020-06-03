ADTRAN cites XGS-PON/10G-EPON momentum

ADTRAN reported momentum with its XGS-PON/10G-EPON portfolio as operators upgrade their network capabilities to 10G. The company points to its Combo PON technology and software-defined access (SD-Access) approach as a fiber access game changer for the largest incumbent operators, regional service providers and community broadband providers in North America and Europ.

Recent research reports from Dell’Oro and Omdia highlight ADTRAN’s market impact and growth. Both research firms show ADTRAN as ranking #2 and #3 for XGS-PON OLT shipments in North America and in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) respectively on a four-quarter rolling basis. Further, ADTRAN XGS-PON and 10G EPON shipments have reached an inflection point where 50% of its OLT ports deployed in this period were based on its open and disaggregated SD-Access platforms across a mix of large metro central offices, hardened street cabinets and strand-mounted remote OLTs.

“ADTRAN is rapidly becoming the 10G fiber access supplier of choice to an industry that is realizing that 10G PON FTTH technology paired with AI-driven optimization is the best path to realizing its broadband goals,” said Robert Conger, Senior Vice President, Technology and Strategy at ADTRAN. “It is validating to see how the unique benefits of our open, software-defined platform are being adopted at pace by every type of network operator in the U.S. and Europe – from innovative altnets and rural community broadband providers, to many of the world’s largest service providers and MSOs.”

http://www.adtran.com/10G