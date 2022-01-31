ZTE reports record profit for 2021

ZTE expects its 2021 net profit attributable to holders of ordinary shares will be in range of RMB 6.5 billion to RMB 7.2 billion (US$1.02 billion to US$1.13 billion), an increase of 52.6% to 69.0% year on year. Net profit after extraordinary items for 2021 amounted to RMB 3.0 billion to RMB 3.5 billion, representing a year-on-year rise of 189.7% to 238.0%. Both of them were the highest in the history of the company. Basic earnings per share was RMB 1.40 to RMB 1.55.

ZTE said that despite complex external environment, it continued to solidify its position in 2021 with innovative initiatives while maintaining steady operations and optimizing its market structure. The company achieved double-digit year-on-year growth in operating revenue, with both domestic and international markets and all its three major businesses (operator networks, government and enterprise services and consumer services) seeing year-on-year growth in terms of operating revenue.

In domestic market, ZTE's key products of 5G, core network, transport network, and server & storage products have witnessed continued growth in terms of market share.

In the overseas market, ZTE benefited from 4G modernization projects, 5G infrastructure deployments, fiber-based transformation of fixed networks, transport network upgrades and home broadband product upgrades.

In the IT field, ZTE reported operating revenue of RMB10 billion (US$1.57 billion).

https://www.zte.com.cn/global/about/news/20220128e2.html



