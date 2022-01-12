Zayo acquires QOS Networks for SD-WAN management

Zayo Group Holdings has acquired QOS Networks, a provider of SD-WAN and edge managed services, from majority owner M/C Partners. Financial terms were not disclosed.

QOS Networks offers an SD-WAN and global network management solution for large enterprises. QOS uses an AIops-driven network operations platform and proactive network management to deliver the full potential of SD-WAN. As a division of Zayo, the QOS brand will be retained and CEO Frank Cittadino will take on the role of SVP of Edge Services for Zayo.

“As we begin our next phase of growth with Zayo, QOS Networks will continue to focus on driving highly automated SD-WAN solutions for enterprise customers,” said Cittadino. “M/C Partners played a pivotal role in our growth and maturity in helping establish QOS Networks as a leading SDWAN service provider. Throughout our partnership with M/C Partners, Travis Keller and team stayed focused on enabling the management team while challenging us to drive the transformative solutions which was the support that drove QOS Networks to a great outcome.”

M/C Partners is also a founding investor in Zayo.

