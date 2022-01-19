Zain Kuwait picks Ericsson for 5G Standalone Charging

Zain Kuwait has signed a strategic agreement with Ericsson to upgrade and modernize its existing Business Support Systems (BSS) in order to pave the way for the commercial launch of 5G services. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Ericsson’s BSS portfolio, which includes solutions such as Ericsson Charging, Ericsson Catalog Manager, Ericsson Order Care, Ericsson Dynamic Activation, and Ericsson Mediation will enable Zain Kuwait to efficiently capitalize on 5G opportunities and also help Zain Kuwait to handle data growth and adapt faster to business needs.

Eaman Al Roudhan, Zain Kuwait Chief Executive Officer, said: “Through our strategic partnership with Ericsson on their BSS solutions we are building a digital infrastructure backbone that will soon help us deliver high-performance and reliable 5G services to residents and enterprises across the country. Moreover, with 5G driving digitalization around the world, we look forward to leverage connectivity to play a vital role in the digital transformation journey of Kuwait.”

Fadi Pharaon, President of Ericsson Middle East and Africa says: “Our full suite of Ericsson BSS solutions will not only help Zain Kuwait boost business efficiency but also help them discover and implement new 5G business models. As 5G adoption increases in Kuwait, the upgrade of our BSS solutions will provide the building blocks that will support Zain Kuwait to provide services for industry 4.0, enabling use cases such as smart manufacturing, Internet of things and others.”



