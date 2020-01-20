Windstream Wholesale lights 2 Tbps of LH capacity in under 5 days

Windstream Wholesale turned up approximately 2 Terabits of long-haul wave capacity in less than five business days for an unnamed communications provider.

Windstream Wholesale said its ICON network enabled the custom design to be provided within a day. The customer challenged the Windstream Wholesale team to deliver all the bandwidth within 14 days. As its continued success has demonstrated, the fast and flexible team was up for the challenge and exceeded the customer’s expectations — the bandwidth was delivered in less than five days.

“We believe in strong partnerships that step up for each other in times of need. We were delighted to do just that for a company that had a vital bandwidth need,” said Joe Scattareggia, executive vice president of Windstream Wholesale. “Windstream Wholesale’s ‘fast and flexible’ culture to design, cost, quote, sell, and deliver 100 Gig Waves from Chicago to Seattle in a compressed timeframe is something none of our competitors could match. In fact, our services were delivered before the customer ever received a quote from some of their other providers. Windstream Wholesale continues to be a leader and a difference maker in the industry, another great example of why others are partnering with our award-winning team.”

https://www.windstreamenterprise.com/wholesale/interactive-map