Vodafone confirmed that it will begin retiring its 3G network in 2023 as part of a network modernisation programme to improve the 4G and 5G experience for all customers.

Vodafone says that retiring 3G, after 17 years and nearly 500 billion minutes of calls, is a key part of its strategy to give customers the most reliable network experience. Today, less than 4% of the data used on Vodafone’s network travels on 3G, in comparison to more than 30% in 2016.