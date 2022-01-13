Vodafone Idea picks Ciena to upgrade Indian backbone

Vodafone Idea Limited has selected Ciena's 5th generation coherent optical solutions from Ciena to upgrade its backbone network in India to 300G/400G.

Vi has deployed Ciena’s 6500 packet-optical platform powered by WaveLogic 5 Extreme for high speed 300G/400G services, upgradable to 800G.

“Escalating demand for data requires a high-capacity and resilient network that can thrive not only today but for years to come,” said Jagbir Singh, Chief Technology Officer, Vodafone Idea Ltd. “Preparing a future-fit network, through our partnership with Ciena, will enable Vi subscribers to experience world-class highly available, scalable connectivity and realize the benefits of cloud, IoT, and 5G in future.”

“Today’s competitive environment requires operators like Vi to operate a higher performing network with maximum agility at a lower cost per bit,” said Ryan Perera, Vice President and General Manager, Ciena India. “With the network playing an increasingly important role to support digital applications today, Vi’s transformed network is ready for prime time.”

http://www.vodafoneidea.com

http://www.ciena.com