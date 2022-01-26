Verizon Business and Atos to power predictive analytics for 5G edge

Verizon Business is working with Atos to power intelligent IoT solutions with private 5G multi-access edge computing. The Verizon-Atos solution provides an end-to-end architecture that includes hardware, 5G, application and automation, field services and service desk support.

Verizon will implement Atos Computer Vision platform in their private 5G multi-access edge computing as part of the joint solution for enterprises, providing ready-to-deploy business use cases in various industries. The Atos platform plays a role in bringing key capabilities in AI-powered video analytics to mission critical environments. Verizon’s use of Atos’ BullSequana Edge servers will strengthen its 5G edge offers and will unlock new use cases, advancements of network security, connectivity and data management.

“This new, joint solution will provide enterprise customers with an unprecedented level of insight into their operations, and we’re excited about the prospect of building on our existing partnership with Atos. We know the future will be built on our leading 5G network, and today’s announcement is another example of how our products and solutions are having a genuine impact on business efficiency and revenue today,” said Tami Erwin, CEO, Verizon Business.

