Verizon activates C-band spectrum

Verizon activated C-band spectrum to boost its 5G Ultra Wideband network, which is now available to more than 100 million people in 1,700-plus cities around the nation.

“This massive launch will put incredible speeds, reliability and security in the hands of our customers and amplifies our offering of reliable home and business broadband options to more places around the country, well ahead of the commitment we made last year,” said Hans Vestberg, Chairman and CEO of Verizon. “As 5G Ultra Wideband becomes available to more and more people and businesses, it will allow our customers to do more amazing things.”

Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband boasts download speeds up to one gigabit per second.


AT&T and Verizon agree to delay C-Band rollouts near airports

Tuesday, January 18, 2022    

 Less than 24 hours before their expected commercial launch of 5G in mid-band spectrum, Verizon and AT&T agreed to delay deployment around key airports. An AT&T spokesman, who expressed frustration at FAA's certification process, said the concession would delay rollout to a "limited number of towers" around certain airport runways.In a statement, President Biden said his team "has been engaging non-stop with the wireless carriers, airlines,...

Verizon tests carrier aggregation of C-Band + mmWave

Monday, May 10, 2021    

Verizon achieved speeds of 4.3 Gbps in a trial of carrier aggregation using its newly acquired national footprint of C-band spectrum and its existing mmWave spectrum. The lab trial aggregated 100 MHz of C-band spectrum together with 600 MHz of mmWave spectrum to provide greater efficiency for data sessions transmitting over the wireless network. The basebands and radios used were from Ericsson’s industry-leading Ericsson Radio System portfolio...

Verizon begins C-band rollout with Ericsson and Samsung

Monday, April 19, 2021    

Verizon confirmed that the installation of C-band equipment from Ericsson and Samsung Electronics Co. is now underway. Ericsson is providing its Antenna-Integrated Radio (AIR) product, which features a massive Multiple Input Multiple Output (MIMO) architecture with Ericsson Uplink Booster and advanced beamforming technology.  Samsung is also supplying Massive MIMO radios and fully virtualized RAN (vRAN) solutions.Verizon secured an...

