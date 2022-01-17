Vecima demos > 8.5 Gbps down and > 6 Gbps up with DOCSIS 4.0

Vecima Networks and Charter Communications havedemonstrated greater than 8.5 Gbps downstream and 6 Gbps upstream on hybrid fiber-coaxial (HFC) cable plant.

The demo used DOCSIS 4.0 System-on-a-Chip (SoC) for Remote MACPHY Device (RMD) and cable modem solutions, which conforms to CableLabs DOCSIS 4.0 frequency division duplexing (FDD) specifications.

"This provides proof that our network is capable of offering multi-gig speeds bi-directionally,” said Joe Godas, Senior Vice President, Network Engineering & Technology, Charter Communications. “Having this technology offers an option for future improvements and continuing to evolve our leading service for years to come."

“Vecima is excited to help lead the industry in bringing DOCSIS 4.0 to the market,” added Sumit Kumar, President and Chief Executive Officer at Vecima. “The HFC plant remains a huge asset for cable operators, and our recent testing validates the performance and viability of DOCSIS 4.0 and the inherent multi-gig symmetrical capacity of the cable plant. Vecima is proud to play such an integral role in powering the world’s movement to the limitless broadband connectivity of the future.”

