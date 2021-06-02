Trellix emerges from McAfee Enterprise + FireEye, ML extended detection and response

Symphony Technology Group (STG) announced the launch of Trellix, a new business that emerges from the previously announced merger of McAfee Enterprise and FireEye in October 2021.
Trelix will deliver extended detection and response (XDR) to organizations with a focus on accelerating technology innovation through machine learning and automation. The company says its new name evokes the structure of a trellis, a strong and safe framework used to support structured growth of climbing plants and trees.
"As today's organizations push to achieve digital transformation, a strong security foundation is required to ensure continued innovation, growth and resiliency," said Bryan Palma, chief executive officer, Trellix. "Trellix's XDR platform protects our customers as we bring security to life with automation, machine learning, extensible architecture, and threat intelligence."
STG is expected to launch the McAfee Enterprise Secure Service Edge (SSE) portfolio as a separate business later this quarter, inclusive of Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Secure Web Gateway (SWG) and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA).
https://www.trellix.com/
A consortium led by Symphony Technology Group (STG) will acquire the FireEye Products business, including the FireEye name, in an all-cash transaction for $1.2 billion.The transaction, which is expected to close by the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, will separate FireEye’s network, email, endpoint, and cloud security products, along with the related security management and orchestration platform, from Mandiant’s controls-agnostic software and...