Trellix emerges from McAfee Enterprise + FireEye, ML extended detection and response

Symphony Technology Group (STG) announced the launch of Trellix, a new business that emerges from the previously announced merger of McAfee Enterprise and FireEye in October 2021.

Trelix will deliver extended detection and response (XDR) to organizations with a focus on accelerating technology innovation through machine learning and automation. The company says its new name evokes the structure of a trellis, a strong and safe framework used to support structured growth of climbing plants and trees.

"As today's organizations push to achieve digital transformation, a strong security foundation is required to ensure continued innovation, growth and resiliency," said Bryan Palma, chief executive officer, Trellix. "Trellix's XDR platform protects our customers as we bring security to life with automation, machine learning, extensible architecture, and threat intelligence."

STG is expected to launch the McAfee Enterprise Secure Service Edge (SSE) portfolio as a separate business later this quarter, inclusive of Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Secure Web Gateway (SWG) and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA).

https://www.trellix.com/