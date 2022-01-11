Toshiba adds to its line-up of Ethernet Bridge ICs for automotive

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation introduced a new device in its line-up of Ethernet bridge ICs to provide support for 10Gbps communications in automotive information communications systems and industrial equipment. Sample shipments have started and volume production will start in August 2022.

The new bridge IC has Toshiba’s first 2-port 10Gbps Ethernet, and the interface can be selected from USXGMII, XFI, SGMII, and RGMII. The two ports support Ethernet AVB and TSN, which facilitate real-time processing and synchronous processing, respectively. They also support “simplified” SR-IOV (virtual functions).

Toshiba said its new IC can be used not only for zone architecture but also for various automotive applications such as IVI and telematics, and also in industrial equipment. It is also postioned to be a successor to current TC9560 and TC9562 series products supporting 1Gbps Ethernet.

The new device offers three PCIe Gen 3 switch ports for communications with the host SoC and connection to devices equipped with PCIe interfaces. The PCIe switch part is configured with one 4-lane upstream port for connection with the host SoC and two 1-lane downstream ports for connection to devices with a PCIe interface. Using the 3-port PCIe switch function for connections to such devices can help mitigate PCIe interface shortages.