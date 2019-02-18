Tonga loses subsea cable connectivity following eruption

Subsea cable connectivity to the Kingdom of Tonga was lost following the eruption of the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai volcano on Saturday.

Digicel reported that all communication to the outside world in Tonga is affected due to damage on the Tonga Cable Limited submarine cable, which runs 827 kilometers and connects the Tongan capital of Nuku'alofa to Southern Cross’ trans-Pacific cable in Suva, Fiji.

https://www.digicelgroup.com/to/en/news/2022/jan/16th/network-restoration-volcanic-eruption.html

