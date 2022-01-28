Terralpha deploys ADVA's FSP 3000 for 600G transport across France

Terralpha, the new network subsidiary of France’s state-owned railway operator Société nationale des chemins de fer français (SNCF), has deployed ADVA's FSP 3000 TeraFlex terminal to transport data at speeds up to 600 Gbps between cities across France. The new solution also features ADVA’s FSP 3000 OLS, flexgrid multi-degree ROADMs, its ALM fiber monitoring technology and its Ensemble Controller network management and control solution.

Terralpha plans to use its spare fiber capacity to offer low-latency, ultra-high-speed connectivity to enterprises, mobile network operators and government institutions.

“With around 20,000km of fiber deployed alongside our railway infrastructure, we knew we were in a unique position to offer super-fast connectivity right across France. What we needed was a transport solution with the capacity, flexibility and scale to match our ambitions and a partner we could trust. In ADVA, we have a European technology provider with a wealth of experience and an excellent track record for success,” said Gabriel Chenevoy, CEO of Terralpha.

“We’re helping Terralpha to unlock the full value of its fiber assets. By harnessing our technology and the expertise of our engineers, Terralpha can take advantage of its vast network architecture to bring reliable, low-latency services at unprecedented speeds to homes, businesses and service provider customers in every corner of France,” commented Hartmut Müller-Leitloff, SVP of sales, EMEA at ADVA.

http://www.adva.com