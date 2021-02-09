TELUS looks to Automation Anywhere to accelerate migration to Google Cloud

TELUS International announced a collaboration with Automation Anywhere to simplify the delivery and migration of automation solutions on Google Cloud.

Automation Anywhere specializes in robotic process automation (RPA).

As part of this collaboration, TELUS International will provide on-demand RPA-as-a-Service solutions to customers around the world while delivering large-scale transformation projects across the automation life cycle.

“We are excited to extend our long-standing partnership with Google Cloud into our growing relationship with Automation Anywhere,” said Jim Radzicki, chief technology officer, TELUS International. “Automation and other digital transformation tools delivered via cloud technology are growing in prevalence as more organizations prioritize flexibility and agility within their workforce. As such, the future of work requires automation solutions that support humans, and it has been proven time and time again that providing services on cloud architecture is critical for providing strong and reliable performance.”

As a Platinum Preferred Partner and Managed Services Provider of Automation Anywhere, TELUS International is enabling the end-to-end development of RPA solutions on Google Cloud to improve business tasks with more speed, accuracy, and efficiency.

“Automation is a key component to building a resilient workforce,” said Jim Lambe, managing director, Google Cloud Canada. “We’re proud to partner with TELUS International and Automation Anywhere to empower organizations to grow with easy-to-deploy, cost-effective and scalable cloud solutions that accelerate transformation.”

