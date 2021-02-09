TELUS looks to Automation Anywhere to accelerate migration to Google Cloud

TELUS International announced a collaboration with Automation Anywhere to simplify the delivery and migration of automation solutions on Google Cloud.
Automation Anywhere specializes in robotic process automation (RPA).
As part of this collaboration, TELUS International will provide on-demand RPA-as-a-Service solutions to customers around the world while delivering large-scale transformation projects across the automation life cycle.
“We are excited to extend our long-standing partnership with Google Cloud into our growing relationship with Automation Anywhere,” said Jim Radzicki, chief technology officer, TELUS International. “Automation and other digital transformation tools delivered via cloud technology are growing in prevalence as more organizations prioritize flexibility and agility within their workforce. As such, the future of work requires automation solutions that support humans, and it has been proven time and time again that providing services on cloud architecture is critical for providing strong and reliable performance.”
As a Platinum Preferred Partner and Managed Services Provider of Automation Anywhere, TELUS International is enabling the end-to-end development of RPA solutions on Google Cloud to improve business tasks with more speed, accuracy, and efficiency.
“Automation is a key component to building a resilient workforce,” said Jim Lambe, managing director, Google Cloud Canada. “We’re proud to partner with TELUS International and Automation Anywhere to empower organizations to grow with easy-to-deploy, cost-effective and scalable cloud solutions that accelerate transformation.”
https://www.automationanywhere.com
Google Cloud builds its telco cloud base, signs 10-year deal with TELUS
Google Cloud and TELUS announced a 10-year collaboration and strategic alliance focused on new services and solutions that support digital transformation within key industries, including communications technology, healthcare, agriculture, security, and connected home. The partnership will accelerate TELUS’ digital transformation.
Key elements of the partnership:
- Reimagining the future through co-innovation: Google Cloud and TELUS will generate new industry solutions and go-to-market strategies that will drive growth in adjacent industries, commencing with communications technology, healthcare, agriculture, security and automation. One of the areas of focus will be on redefining the way healthcare and agriculture solutions are delivered, increasing collaboration and efficiency between healthcare providers, providing consumers with fresher and healthier food by improving traceability, and enabling business customers to streamline their IT and network operations.
- Accelerating TELUS’ digital transformation: TELUS will accelerate its public cloud adoption on Google Cloud’s enterprise platform to drive greater operational efficiency of its core IT and network infrastructure. Through this partnership, Google Cloud will also become one of TELUS' partners in the delivery of 5G services and Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC), which leverages Google Cloud’s managed application platform, Anthos. TELUS will utilize Google Cloud Contact Center AI to reinvent the customer experience, improving customer interactions and realizing significant savings. To increase growth opportunities, TELUS can expect enhanced agility, scalability, and reliability across its wireless and wireline services and numerous lines of business including security, agriculture and healthcare.
- Embracing sustainability and social responsibility: As recognized global leaders in corporate social responsibility, TELUS and Google Cloud will prioritize working together to improve the social, economic, environmental, and health outcomes for Canadians. TELUS and Google Cloud will strengthen their respective commitments to building a more sustainable world through technology by reducing TELUS’ carbon footprint, creating value along the entire supply chain for businesses significantly impacted by COVID-19, and optimizing industry solutions.