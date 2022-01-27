Telstra Enterprise deploys Ericsson Private 5G

Telstra Enterprise has deployed Ericsson Private 5G for AgriFood Connect, an Australian not-for-profit organisation.

Ericsson Private 5G is a private wireless connectivity platform that facilitates advanced operations through automation, flexibility and intelligent connectivity. Using a single server 5G dedicated network based on a dual mode core, Ericsson Private 5G facilitates both LTE and 5G Standalone (SA) simultaneously.

The 5G SA capability delivered from the Ericsson Private 5G product, coupled with Telstra’s advanced network capabilities, offers an industrial wireless connectivity platform for enterprise that can deliver low latency, enhanced resiliency and the capacity to meet even the most demanding business operation requirements.

Telstra Network and Infrastructure executive, Iskra Nikolova, says: “The combination of a dedicated network in partnership with Telstra’s existing Network capabilities can facilitate the implementation of a whole variety of new and emerging technologies. Challenging locations in regional Australia, where there is comparatively limited backhaul capacity, will greatly benefit from this technology. For example, a remote farming or a manufacturing business could embrace the latest advancements in video analytics and IoT connectivity, almost regardless of their location, with the data processed on site.”

https://www.ericsson.com/en/press-releases/7/2022/telstra-deploys-industry-first-ericsson-private-5g-for-enterprise