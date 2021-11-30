Telenor teams with AWS, implements a mobile core in the cloud

Telenor and AWS announced a collaboration agreement focused on new 5G and edge services.

The companies plan joint go-to-market activities in select industries—such as manufacturing, supply chain and logistics, and automotive.

Telenor, which becomes a member of the AWS Partner Network, plans to scale its cloud footprint while innovating to develop new services that use a combination of the most advanced and secure cloud technologies from AWS.

Working with AWS, Telenor has already implemented an entire mobile core, running in the cloud, for Vimla—Telenor’s virtual mobile network operator brand in Sweden. Vimla uses a wide range of AWS services, including Amazon ElastiCache, AWS Lambda, AWS Transit Gateway, and others . The new cloud-based mobile core at Vimla is developed and managed as-a-service by Working Group Two, a company incubated by Telenor.

“Working with AWS, we are continuing to advance and modernise the telecommunications industry—digitalising and expanding our offerings beyond connectivity. Together, we are building on our individual strengths and scaling secure, robust, and advanced cloud services, alongside the latest networking technology, for our customers much faster than we could ever do before. Our shared ambition is to use scalable and flexible building blocks from AWS to continuously raise the bar for what’s possible,” says Sigve Brekke, President and CEO of Telenor Group.

“Telenor is pushing the boundaries of innovation by running their Vimla core on AWS. Cloud technology is allowing Telenor to scale their network in a way that was not possible before and is allowing them to experiment and develop new experiences for customers to keep them engaged, entertained, and online. We are pleased to collaborate with Telenor as they continue to expand this innovative work to other parts of their business,” says Adam Selipsky, CEO of AWS.