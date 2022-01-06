T-Mobile US signs 12-year lease with Crown Castle

T-Mobile US signed a new 12-year agreement with Crown Castle International to support the continued build-out of T-Mobile's nationwide 5G network with increased access to Crown Castle's towers and small cell locations.

“T-Mobile’s expanded alliance with long-term partner Crown Castle will fuel acceleration of our nationwide network build and provide synergies that we can further invest into that build – all in support of our Un-carrier mission to truly deliver 5G FOR ALL,” said Neville Ray, president of Technology at T-Mobile. “This agreement is another integral piece of T-Mobile’s ongoing efforts to rapidly expand what is already America’s largest 5G network. We won’t stop focusing on reaching even more customers and delivering fast 5G speeds to more people – every day and into the future.”

"We're excited to build on our long-standing strategic relationship with T-Mobile as we work closely with them to continue to deploy their next-generation 5G network," stated Jay Brown, Crown Castle's chief executive officer. "T-Mobile and Crown Castle are ideal partners for this next phase as wireless network architecture continues to densify. We believe T-Mobile's significant long-term commitment to utilize our comprehensive infrastructure consisting of towers, small cells and fiber will enable our collective teams to quickly meet future network demands."