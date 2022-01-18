T-Mobile US hits 1 Gbps upload with 5G carrier aggregation

T-Mobile US recently exceeded 1 Gbps on upload by combining its 2.5 GHz spectrum with millimeter wave using a smartphone test device powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF System. Ericsson supported the tests.

T-Mobile also noted thatn Ookla’s Q4 US Speedtest Global Market Analysis measuring nationwide network performance, it took the top spot in all six network performance categories measured: Fastest Provider, Latency, Consistency, 5G Performance, 5G Availability, and 5G Consistency. T-Mobile noted a nearly 40% increase in median 5G download speeds from Q3, now clocking in at 187 Mbps nationwide.

“Today’s wins confirm what over a dozen other studies have found in the last year: T-Mobile 5G is #1 in performance and coverage,” said Neville Ray, President of Technology at T-Mobile. “Our competitors are years behind and scrambling to catch up. We’ll keep blazing ahead, reaching more and more people with Ultra Capacity 5G and spearheading new technologies. This is what you get when you combine the best 5G network with the hardest working team in the industry.”







