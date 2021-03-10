T-Mobile US added 5.5 million postpaid customers in 2021

T-Mobile US reported its highest postpaid net customer additions and postpaid account net additions in company history for full-year 2021. Postpaid net customer additions of 5.5 million for full-year 2021 exceeded the high end of the company’s annual guidance range and are expected to lead the industry for the 7th consecutive year, based on industry consensus expectations. In the fourth quarter, T-Mobile reported 1.8 million postpaid net customer additions, its highest fourth quarter in company history, and 315 thousand postpaid account net additions, the highest fourth quarter in the last four years.

“It is undeniable that T-Mobile’s unmatched best value, network and experience combination resonates with consumers and businesses when it results in record-setting net adds of 1.2 million postpaid accounts and 5.5 million postpaid customers in 2021, even as we continued to navigate Sprint churn during our accelerated integration,” said Mike Sievert, T-Mobile CEO. “And our 5G leadership continues to be unrivaled on every level. We are crushing our network build out goals. Our nationwide Ultra Capacity 5G and our Extended Range 5G expansion is way ahead of schedule and we aren’t slowing down. We’re way out ahead of the pack today creating the foundation for transformational 5G experiences that will define the future for years to come and consumers will benefit.”

T-Mobile US also announce the following data points:

Postpaid account net additions were 315 thousand in Q4 2021, the highest Q4 in four years and reached a record 1.2 million for the full year 2021, more than doubled year-over-year.

Net customer additions were 1.8 million in Q4 2021 and 5.8 million for the full year 2021, the highest annual number in five years. The total customer count increased to a record-high of 108.7 million.

Postpaid net customer additions were 1.8 million in Q4 2021 and 5.5 million for the full year 2021, which exceeded the company’s most recent annual guidance range of 5.1 to 5.3 million.

Postpaid phone net customer additions were 844 thousand in Q4 2021 and 2.9 million for the full year 2021. Postpaid phone churn was 1.10% in Q4 2021 as the company ramped up its Sprint customer integration and 0.98% for the full year 2021.

Postpaid other net customer additions were 906 thousand in Q4 2021 and 2.6 million for the full year 2021, which included High Speed Internet net customer additions of 224 thousand in Q4 2021 and 546 thousand for the full year 2021. T-Mobile ended the year with 646 thousand High Speed Internet customers, exceeding its year-end goal of 500 thousand customers.

Prepaid net customer additions were 49 thousand in Q4 2021 and 342 thousand for the full year 2021, more than doubled year-over-year. Prepaid churn was 3.01% in Q4 2021 and 2.83% for the full year 2021.

Customer results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2021 are preliminary and subject to change pending completion of year-end closing review procedures. The following table includes the impact of the Sprint merger on a prospective basis from the close date of April 1, 2020.



