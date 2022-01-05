STACK plans a new 216MW flagship Ashburn campus

In direct response to hyperscale client demands, STACK Infrastructure unveiled plans for a new 216MW campus in Ashburn, Virginia.

STACK said the new 80-acre Loudoun site will offer massive scalability with three buildings, totaling 216MW of capacity and nearly 1 million square feet. The campus will be powered by 100% renewable energy and served by Dominion.

The first phase is expected to be ready by Q3 of 2023.

The announcement comes in the wake of STACK’s recent expansions at its campus in Prince William County, including the groundbreaking of a 72MW total second phase announced just two months ago and already under construction for 2022 delivery.

“STACK’s forward development in the most challenging markets is our differentiator. Our clients seek speed, scale, quality, and partnership. This new flagship campus exemplifies that,” said Brian Cox, Chief Executive Officer of STACK. “I am proud that our development team was able to deploy its expertise while building strong relationships to deliver the on-demand capacity, in key locations, that top technology innovators need.”

STACK’s latest Ashburn campus news follows recent international expansions including entering the Asia Pacific market via the opening of its Singapore regional headquarters, the initial phase of construction of a 56MW campus in Toronto, Ontario, and a soon-to-be-completed new 24MW facility in Hillsboro, Oregon, which will bring STACK’s Portland-area total capacity to over 50MW.

“STACK’s development team continues to leverage its relationships with utilities, local authorities, and developer partners to establish a strong, scalable presence in critical markets like Northern Virginia, despite land and power scarcity,” added Tim Hughes, Vice President of Strategy and Development at STACK. “Dedication to our clients has driven STACK to secure campus-scale sites and electrical interconnections to allow hyperscalers and enterprises continuous expansion in key markets.”

