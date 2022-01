SpaceX successfully launched 49 Starlink satellites to low Earth orbit Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The Falcon 9 booster supporting this mission previously launched GPS III-3, Turksat 5A, Transporter-2, and six Starlink missions. The booster was recovered on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship in the Atlantic. Each of Falcon 9’s fairing halves previously supported one Starlink mission.