SK Telecom tests 5G 64TRX vRAN with Nokia

Nokia and SK Telecom have successfully completed a proof-of-concept (PoC) and demonstration of the world's first 5G 64TRX wireless-based cloud Radio Access Network (vRAN) in Korea. The companies plan to start field testing a vRAN in 2022.

The demonstration included the process of virtualizing the baseband based on Nokia's design, including its comprehensive infrastructure solutions such as NADCM (Nokia AirFrame Data Center Manager), separating hardware and software, and operating each independently. In particular, the network flexibility and performance were tested at the same time by dividing the infrastructure into two separate functions: a cloudified virtual distributed unit (vDU) and a virtual central unit (vCU).

Jongkwan Park, Vice President and Head of Infra Technology Office, SK Telecom, said: “Through the verification of 5G cloud RAN technology provided by Nokia, SK Telecom, as a leader of the evolution of 5G wireless network architecture, was able to confirm its technological prowess once again. Based on the resilient and flexible 5G network infrastructure and vRAN that can maximize efficiency, we will continue to lead the next-generation communication network services.”

Kevin Ahn, Head of Korea, Nokia, said: “This demonstration once again confirms the leadership of both companies in 5G technology, and serves as an opportunity for full-scale commercialization of 5G vRAN. We will continue to actively cooperate with SK Telecom to quickly introduce market-leading services based on the best 5G network.”



