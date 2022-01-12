SHARE cable links Senegal and Cape Verde with 16 Tbps capacity

HMN Tech (formerly Huawei Marine Networks) completed the marine deployment of the Senegal Horn of Africa Regional Express (SHARE) submarine cable system, with landfalls in both Snegal and Cape Verde.

SHARE, which was financed by the Senegalese State and operated by the Agence De l’Informatique de l’Etat (ADIE), is a 720km system with a total design capacity of 16Tbps between Dakar Senegal, and Praia in Cape Verde.

“SHARE Cable, the first submarine optical cable totally owned by the Senegalese State, offers a great strategic opportunity to Senegal and the west African region to have more Internet capacities and better resilience. Directly connecting to Cape Verde, Senegal is anticipating to become one of the Internet hubs in West Africa. ADIE, by operating a low-latency, high-quality and large-capacity optical submarine cable, is ready to provide to network operators and ISP enough Internet bandwidth that can benefits to both local residents and businesses to boost the digital economy development,” said Mr. Cheikh BAKHOUM, CEO of Agence De l’Informatique de l’Etat.

https://www.hmntechnologies.com/enPressReleases/37922.jhtml