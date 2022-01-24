Ray Stata, co-founder of Analog Devices, to step down as chairman

Ray Stata, who co-founded Analog Devices (ADI) with his Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) fellow graduate in 1965, will step down as chair of the company's board of directors. Stata served as President of ADI from 1971 to 1991 and as CEO of the Company from 1973 to 1996. He has served as chair of the board since 1973. Stata will stand for reelection as a director at ADI’s 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

ADI's Board of Directors has appointed President and CEO Vincent Roche as Chair of the Board, effective as of the date of ADI’s 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

“Vince has shown remarkable leadership of ADI as our President and CEO. We are certain that this appointment strengthens his ability to continue his leadership of ADI, as the Company continues to develop even more complete, high-performance solutions for our customers,” Stata said. “Since its inception in 1965, ADI has remained at the forefront of breakthrough innovation and technological advancements, and I am confident that the Company will continue on this trajectory with Vince as our Chair.”

“ADI has grown exponentially over the five decades that Ray has served as Chair, and I am honored to be appointed as his successor,” said Roche. “I personally thank him for his many years of service as our Chair and his significant contributions to ADI’s considerable success. I look forward to Ray’s continued involvement in ADI as a member of the Board.”

https://investor.analog.com/news-releases/news-release-details/vincent-roche-succeed-ray-stata-chair-analog-devices-2022