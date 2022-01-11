Rambus delivers PCIe 6.0 controller

Rambus released a PCI Express 6.0 Controller, delivering data rates up to 64 Gigatransfers per second (GT/s) for high-performance applications. In addition, the controller provides an Integrity and Data Encryption (IDE) engine that monitors and protects PCIe links against physical attacks.
Key features of the Rambus PCIe 6.0 Controller include:
- Supports PCIe 6.0 specification including 64 GT/s data rate and PAM4 signaling
- Supports fixed-sized FLITs that enable high-bandwidth efficiency
- Implements low-latency Forward Error Correction (FEC) for link robustness
- Internal data path size automatically scales up or down (256, 512, 1024 bits) based on max. link speed and width for reduced gate count and optimal throughput
- Backward compatible to PCIe 5.0, 4.0 and 3.0/3.1
- Supports Endpoint, Root-Port, Dual-Mode and Switch port configurations
- Integrated IDE optimized for performance
https://www.rambus.com/rambus-delivers-pcie6-controller-for-next-generation-data-centers/
New PCIe 6.0 spec delivers 64 GT/s raw data rate
PCI-SIG, the organization responsible for the widely adopted PCI Express standard, officially released the PCIe 6.0 specification boasting a top raw data rate of 64 GT/s (gigatransfers per second) -- double the bandwidth and power efficiency of the PCIe 5.0 specification (32 GT/s).Applications for PCIe 6.0 are expected to include data centers, AI/ML, HPC, and defense systems.PCIe 6.0 Specification Features64 GT/s raw data rate and up to 256...