Qorvo debuts wideband Wi-Fi front-end module for 5.1 to 7.1 GHz

Qorvo introduced the first wideband Wi-Fi front-end module (FEM) covering the 5.1 GHz to 7.1 GHz bands for customer premises equipment (CPE). This enables full-frequency support for both Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E enterprise solutions.

Tony Testa, Qorvo director of Technical Marketing, said, “Qorvo’s newest FEM is optimized to operate over 5 GHz, 6 GHz or both, to maximize system capacity and throughput, which is not possible in existing CPE designs. Qorvo’s QPF4730 is the first in a family of new products that will address operational and architectural flexibility for Wi-Fi 6E channels and will include solutions for home gateways, routers and mesh systems.”

The QPF4730 enhances efficiency in Wi-Fi 6/Wi-Fi 6E architectures and is optimized for Power over Ethernet (PoE), improving Quality of Service (QoS), range and throughput. This solution maximizes user capacity and leverages the full available spectrum. It also enables manufacturers to design smaller form factors than current gateways to meet user expectations for more compact, sleek and efficient designs. With its expanded spectrum, Wi-Fi 6E provides higher throughput while servicing more client connections in home, campus and enterprise settings.

