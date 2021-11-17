Thursday, January 20, 2022

Padtec offers supervision and monitoring of optical fibers

Padtec is launching a new service for network operators that covers the supervision and monitoring of optical fibers.

“By choosing this service model, the provider can focus on its operation, direct investments to strategic areas and worry about what really matters: the growth of its business”, comments Carlos Raimar, Padtec’s CEO. “With an investment compatible with their resources, operators and providers anywhere in the country can deliver quality, availability and a better experience to the users of their services”, he adds.

For a monthly fee, Padtec offers packages that include equipment, installation, configuration, maintenance and technical support. The fiber optic supervision and monitoring service allows the operator to fully manage the operation of its network, remotely and in real time. 

To support this, Padtec has a Network Operations Center (NOC), equipped with advanced infrastructure, and specialized technicians who provide operation and maintenance services to customers, 24 hours a day, seven days per week. All this with the option of defining service level agreements (SLAs) suited to meet the needs, requirements and investment capacity of each provider.

Padtec teams up with Airspan and Trópico on 5G Open RAN

Sunday, December 12, 2021    

Padtec has formed a partnership with Trópico and Airspan Networks to offer 5G network solutions in several spectrum bands, including 700 MHz, 2.3 GHz, 3.5 GHz and 26 GHz.Padtec said the recent successful auction of 5G spectrum in Brazil will spur a wave of investments in telecom infrastructure to support the next-generation of high-bandwidth applications and services driven by 5G networks. The goal of the three companies is to collaborate to provide...

Padtec's Q3 revenue rises 42% yoy

Wednesday, November 17, 2021    

Brazil-based Padtec Holding reported Q3 2021 gross operating revenue of approximately R$ 120 million, up 42.1% compared to the same quarter in 2020. Operating revenue reached R$ 326 million in the 9-month period of 2021 – an increase of 55% compared to the same period last year and 2.6% in relation to the revenue registered in 2020 (R$ 317.9 million). It was the best quarterly result in the company's recent history.In the period from January to September...

