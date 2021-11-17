Padtec offers supervision and monitoring of optical fibers

Padtec is launching a new service for network operators that covers the supervision and monitoring of optical fibers.

“By choosing this service model, the provider can focus on its operation, direct investments to strategic areas and worry about what really matters: the growth of its business”, comments Carlos Raimar, Padtec’s CEO. “With an investment compatible with their resources, operators and providers anywhere in the country can deliver quality, availability and a better experience to the users of their services”, he adds.

For a monthly fee, Padtec offers packages that include equipment, installation, configuration, maintenance and technical support. The fiber optic supervision and monitoring service allows the operator to fully manage the operation of its network, remotely and in real time.

To support this, Padtec has a Network Operations Center (NOC), equipped with advanced infrastructure, and specialized technicians who provide operation and maintenance services to customers, 24 hours a day, seven days per week. All this with the option of defining service level agreements (SLAs) suited to meet the needs, requirements and investment capacity of each provider.

https://www.padtec.com.br/en/padtec-announces-a-new-service-aimed-at-guaranteeing-the-quality-of-optical-networks/

Padtec teams up with Airspan and Trópico on 5G Open RAN Brazil, Padtec Padtec has formed a partnership with Trópico and Airspan Networks to offer 5G network solutions in several spectrum bands, including 700 MHz, 2.3 GHz, 3.5 GHz and 26 GHz.Padtec said the recent successful auction of 5G spectrum in Brazil will spur a wave of investments in telecom infrastructure to support the next-generation of high-bandwidth applications and services driven by 5G networks. The goal of the three companies is to collaborate to provide... READ MORE