Nokia to power cloud servers using 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors

Exapnding its choice of processors, Nokia confirmed that its Core Networks business will 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors to power the servers that deliver Nokia Core cloud-native software products for communication service providers. Servers powered by the 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors are expected in the first half of this year. Nokia will continue to offer existing servers with other processor choices.

Nokia said it is targeting up to a 40% reduction in server power consumption to run Core workloads using AMD EPYC processors.

Dan McNamara, SVP & GM, EPYC, Server, AMD said: “We are excited to collaborate with Nokia to provide their customers with the performance, efficiency and overall sustainability benefits of 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors. With our unique capability to offer high core counts in an energy efficient package, we are enabling outstanding performance for telco and 5G workloads, while supporting Nokia and the ICT industry’s quest to improve energy efficiency and the overall performance of its operations.”

Fran Heeran, SVP & Head of Core Networks, Cloud and Network Services at Nokia, said: “Through the latest generation of AMD EPYC processors and Nokia’s cloud-native Core software, we are helping CSPs shrink the carbon footprint of their networks. This is critical as advanced 5G service roll-out accelerates, with the associated implications for new demands on energy consumption and our continued innovation push to minimize the impact of those demands.”